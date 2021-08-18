HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HMN Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.16.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.
About HMN Financial
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.