HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HMN Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.