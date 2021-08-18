Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.63 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $129.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.35 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $514.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

