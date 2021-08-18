Holo Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $191.61 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

