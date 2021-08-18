Homeros (HMR) Trading Down 6% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and $3.84 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Homeros has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00851700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00104473 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.