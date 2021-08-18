HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 159,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,102. The firm has a market cap of $454.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $40,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

