Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post sales of $8.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.63 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.91 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $231.45 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

