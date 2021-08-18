Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post sales of $329.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.50 million and the highest is $335.40 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

