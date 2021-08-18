Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.