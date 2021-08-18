Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $964.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 964 ($12.59) and last traded at GBX 952.40 ($12.44), with a volume of 947043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.44).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 863.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.