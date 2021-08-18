Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.80

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.80 ($57.41) and traded as high as €52.42 ($61.67). Hugo Boss shares last traded at €51.06 ($60.07), with a volume of 326,426 shares changing hands.

BOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.68.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.