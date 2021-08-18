Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

