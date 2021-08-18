Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 9.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 33.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

