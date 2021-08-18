Huntington National Bank Buys 143,853 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 519,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.