Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

