Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,170 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

