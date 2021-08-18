Huntington National Bank Purchases 90,699 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $119,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

