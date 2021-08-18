Huntington National Bank Sells 8,017 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $125,622,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after purchasing an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 411,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

