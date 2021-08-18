Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.67 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $8.67 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $44,240.72 or 1.00423827 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00139173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00151397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.65 or 1.00371480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00895673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.