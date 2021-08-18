Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

