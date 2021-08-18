Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,804.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00312723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00136276 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00148842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002752 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

