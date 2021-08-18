HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 138.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 135,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. HUYA has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth $146,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

