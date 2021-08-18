HYCON Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $650,289.34 and $185,023.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00064358 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

