Hydra Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $945,423.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $16.56 or 0.00036874 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $63.91 million and $945,423.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00149230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,938.43 or 1.00043472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.01 or 0.00892731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,546,840 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

