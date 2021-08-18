Hyper Finance Price Down 71.6% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $250,622.96 and approximately $190,428.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,679.99 or 0.99725286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00896104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.33 or 0.06737864 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.