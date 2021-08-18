Hyperion Market Capitalization Achieves $652,481.57 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $652,481.57 and approximately $125,477.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

