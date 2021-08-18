HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $18,246.17 and approximately $3,179.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.82 or 0.00845563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00104327 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

