Hyprr (Howdoo) 1-Day Volume Tops $256,712.00 (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

