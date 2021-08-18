Hyve (HYVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $502,609.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

