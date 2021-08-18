I/O Coin (IOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $952.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $952.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00472802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.07 or 0.01439628 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,053,258 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.