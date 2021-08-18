Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 37.8% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $10,092.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $6,479.12 or 0.14344653 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00151396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.15 or 1.00067945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00896683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.44 or 0.06771335 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

