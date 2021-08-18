ICHI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.97 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, ICHI has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00009414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.97 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00139255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00151263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.26 or 0.99882765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00893379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.29 or 0.06767384 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,358,226 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

