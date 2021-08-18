iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. iClick Interactive Asia Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $429.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

