iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of ICLK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,863. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

