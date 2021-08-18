Iconic Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,982.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1,982.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00149385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.47 or 0.99821810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.39 or 0.06852005 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

