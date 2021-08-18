ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $195.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.47. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

