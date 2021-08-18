IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 5,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,061. The stock has a market cap of $890.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

