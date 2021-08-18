Idena Market Capitalization Achieves $5.40 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $105,742.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00126215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00150289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.05 or 1.00012070 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,894,002 coins and its circulating supply is 47,561,097 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.