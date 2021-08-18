Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $222,084.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00010856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $222,084.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00891952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,479,763 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

