Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $4.86

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Idle has a market cap of $12.01 million and $234,313.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00010723 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,472,740 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

