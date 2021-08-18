Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 799 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $652.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

