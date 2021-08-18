Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

