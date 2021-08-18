Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

