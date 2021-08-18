IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at Desjardins

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its target price dropped by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
IMCC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 1,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.63.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
