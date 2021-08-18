IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:IMAC remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 147,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -2.02. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 51.97%. Analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

