Imago BioSciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:IMGO) Quiet Period Set To End on August 25th

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Imago BioSciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

