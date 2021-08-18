Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $4.55

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00009909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and $2.30 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.76 or 0.99900037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00891637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.06669758 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

