Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03. The stock has a market cap of C$13.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

