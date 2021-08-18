Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,813,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.