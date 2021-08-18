Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of IBTX opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

