INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €35.10 ($41.29). INDUS shares last traded at €35.00 ($41.18), with a volume of 4,418 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INH. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get INDUS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.35 million and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.50.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.